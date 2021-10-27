3 Nevada Places Landed On '25 Most Haunted Spots In U.S.' List

It's spooky season! Halloween is just right around the corner and people are gearing up for scary sights and sweet treats.

If you're looking to do something a little extra scary to celebrate Halloween this year, then try staying at this haunted hotel.

Yelp recently released a list of America's 25 most haunted spots. Three spots in Nevada made the list: The Washoe Club in Virginia City, Mizpah Hotel in Tonopah, and Pioneer Saloon in Goodsprings.

The Washoe Club is a historic saloon that is said to be one of the most haunted places in the west Aside from that, Virginia City gets tons of paranormal activity all on its own. This place came in at number five on the list.

Mizpah Hotel has one room, dubbed "The Lady in Red Room," that is claimed to be haunted. The Lady in Red has even been rumored to whisper "hey, you..." in guests ears as they ride the elevator. Mizpah Hotel landed at number eight on the list.

Pioneer Saloon is a historic bar that is still filled with original features that allow guests to step back in time. With all that history comes rumors of it being haunted, landing it at number 16 on the list.

According to Yelp, here are the top 25 most haunted spots in the nation: