Billie Eilish Delivers Urgent Message To World Leaders About Climate Change

The United Nations are gearing up to discuss climate change at COP26 later this month. The conference is set to run October 31-November 12 and aims to “bring parties together to accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on climate change."

Billie Eilish (an outspoken climate activist) delivered an important message to world leaders ahead of the monumental event as part of the University of Exeter’s GreenFutures campaign.

“This year, our leaders are deciding the global actions required on the environment and climate emergency in a critical decade for our planet,” Eilish said in the clip. “We must stand together and speak up to save our planet. Not just for us, but for our future generations. We need urgent, urgent action now, and to work together as one.”