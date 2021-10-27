Coloradans Are In Love With This Pumpkin Treat

The taste of pumpkin is something you won't forget. Whether it's that unique sweetness or that extra flavor from spices, you can never go wrong with it.

Since we're in the middle of fall, pumpkin-flavored treats and drinks are everywhere! Some diehards may keep seasonal ingredients on the shelves to enjoy throughout the year.

One study says that some states may be like certain specials over others.

Instagram found what each state is craving this year when it comes to pumpkin-flavored treats. Analysts collected data over the last month for mentions of "pumpkin" in posts and social feeds. They specifically looked at the popularity of pumpkin pancakes, pumpkin cookies, pumpkin bread, pumpkin pie, and, of course, pumpkin spice lattes.

What are Coloradans snacking on this fall? Researchers say it's...

Pumpkin bread!

Colorado folks aren't the only ones in love with this bakery item. Twelve other states called it their No. 1 choice.

That means pumpkin bread is the most popular option in the U.S., according to the study. Pumpkin cookies came close, but it took second place with 11 states.

Pumpkin spice latte was the favorite in only four states: California, Texas, New York, South Carolina.

Click here to check out the study's findings.