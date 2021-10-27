Darius Rucker Poses As Wax Figure To Surprise Fans In Nashville

Darius Rucker is getting into the Halloween spirit by spooking some fans in Music City.

The "Wagon Wheel" artist stopped by Madame Tussauds in Nashville to surprise some unsuspecting fans walking through an exhibit of country stars, per FOX 17. When the visitors passed through a recreation of the Grand Ole Opry, they saw what appeared to be an extremely life-like wax figure of Rucker holding a microphone. As they walked by the "figure," he moved forward, causing some fans to laugh and others to jump back in fear.

Some fans were already weary of the wax figures, slowly walking through the museum, only to be met with Rucker shouting "boo!" to spook them even more. He shared a video of the prank on Instagram Wednesday (October 27).

"Y'all know I love a good prank," he wrote in the caption. "To get into the #Halloween spirit, I stopped by [Madame Tussauds] to say 'boo' to a few new friends."

Check out the hilarious video below.