Dash Cam Captures Scary Moment Semi Nearly Rear-Ends Truck On Arizona Hwy

By Ginny Reese

October 27, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Fox 10 Phoenix reported that Arizona's Department of Public Safety is sending out words of caution for Arizona drivers.

Have you ever wondered why there are signs that line the highway telling drivers that they cannot make a u-turn? Some dash cam footage that was recently posted by the Department of Public Safety shows exactly why.

The video footage was taken from the dash of a semi truck that was traveling on a highway in Arizona. In the video, a pickup truck can be seen slowing down significantly on the highway before pulling into the center median to pull a quick u-turn.

Thankfully, the semi truck was able to slow down just enough to narrowly miss the rear end of the pickup truck.

The Department of Public Safety wrote on Twitter:

"Ever wondered why “No U-Turn” signs are posted at median crossovers on controlled-access highways such as I-10? This dash cam from a semi driver shows just how dangerous it is to slow down abruptly from highway speeds to turn into the median. #ObeyTheSigns #AZTroopers"

Check out the scary footage below.

