Gabby Barrett Surprises Fans With Deluxe Edition Of Her Smash Debut Album

Gabby Barrett is expanding her highly-anticipated debut album with a new deluxe edition, slated to release next month.

The award-winning country artist appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on CBS on Tuesday night (October 26), performing her latest single, “Footprints On The Moon,” and making a surprise announcement: GOLDMINE (DELUXE) is set to release on November 19. The smash album included hits “I Hope” (which got its own remixed version featuring Charlie Puth), “The Good Ones” and, of course, “Footprints On The Moon,” among others. Among other milestones, Barrett’s “I Hope” earned the iHeartRadio Titanium Award for surpassing 1 billion radio spins, a press release announcing GOLDMINE (DELUXE) noted.

Barrett received four Country Music Awards nominations this year: Female Vocalist of the Year, New Artist of the Year, Single of the Year and Song of the Year. The latter two categories are for “The Good Ones,” the heartfelt track that serves as a tribute to Barrett’s husband and fellow artist, Cade Foehner. The number of nominations makes Barrett the “most nominated female, are you kidding me?!” she gushed when she heard the news in September. The CMA awards are set to take place in Nashville on Wednesday, November 10.

Watch Barrett’s performance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert here: