Here's Where You Can Find The Best Fries In Louisiana

By Sarah Tate

October 27, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

French fries. They're the perfect addition to any meal and a great way to share a snack with some friends. Plus they come in so many shapes, sizes and flavors, and who doesn't love a bit of variety?

With so many options, and an endless list of restaurants around Louisiana that offer that delicious fried snack, it's hard to know where to start your search. Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the restaurants that serve up the best french fries in the entire state.

"No matter how you like your fries, there's no denying that fried potatoes are one of the most classic American side dishes out there. And while the fries from places like McDonald's and Shake Shack are great, sometimes you want a spud that's a little more off the beaten path."

So which restaurant has the best french fries in Louisiana?

The Harbor Bar & Grill

The Harbor Bar & Grill may describe itself as the "home of the world's greatest 12oz burger," but it also has the best fries in Louisiana. Try the Harbor fries or jazz them up with chili and cheese for a truly decadent snack sure to make any day, or late night out, complete. Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say about the best fries in the state:

"Revelers truly appreciate the late-night cheese fries, the most favorite item on the menu. The sauce is a blend of three cheeses topped with green onions. Served up in a paper boat with a fork to shovel them in, the hangovers in Louisiana are improved with this treat."

The Harbor Bar & Grill is located at 3024 17th Street in Metairie. For more information, check out their website.

Check out the full report here.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices