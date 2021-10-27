Here's Where You Can Find The Best Fries In Louisiana
By Sarah Tate
October 27, 2021
French fries. They're the perfect addition to any meal and a great way to share a snack with some friends. Plus they come in so many shapes, sizes and flavors, and who doesn't love a bit of variety?
With so many options, and an endless list of restaurants around Louisiana that offer that delicious fried snack, it's hard to know where to start your search. Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the restaurants that serve up the best french fries in the entire state.
"No matter how you like your fries, there's no denying that fried potatoes are one of the most classic American side dishes out there. And while the fries from places like McDonald's and Shake Shack are great, sometimes you want a spud that's a little more off the beaten path."
So which restaurant has the best french fries in Louisiana?
The Harbor Bar & Grill
The Harbor Bar & Grill may describe itself as the "home of the world's greatest 12oz burger," but it also has the best fries in Louisiana. Try the Harbor fries or jazz them up with chili and cheese for a truly decadent snack sure to make any day, or late night out, complete. Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say about the best fries in the state:
"Revelers truly appreciate the late-night cheese fries, the most favorite item on the menu. The sauce is a blend of three cheeses topped with green onions. Served up in a paper boat with a fork to shovel them in, the hangovers in Louisiana are improved with this treat."
The Harbor Bar & Grill is located at 3024 17th Street in Metairie. For more information, check out their website.
Check out the full report here.