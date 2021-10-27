Here's Where You Can Find The Best Fries In Tennessee

French fries. They're the perfect addition to any meal and a great way to share a snack with some friends. Plus they come in so many shapes, sizes and flavors, and who doesn't love a bit of variety?

With so many options, and an endless list of restaurants around Tennessee that offer that delicious fried snack, it's hard to know where to start your search. Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the restaurants that serve up the best french fries in the entire state.

"No matter how you like your fries, there's no denying that fried potatoes are one of the most classic American side dishes out there. And while the fries from places like McDonald's and Shake Shack are great, sometimes you want a spud that's a little more off the beaten path."

So which restaurant has the best french fries in Tennessee?

Grillshack Fries and Burgers