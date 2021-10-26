This Restaurant Has The Best Italian Food In Tennessee
By Sarah Tate
October 26, 2021
Is there anything more comforting than a delicious pasta dinner? What about following up your meal with a sweet treat like gelato or tiramisu? Perhaps even an after-dinner affogato with coffee and ice cream. No matter what Italian cuisine you may be craving, there are plenty of restaurants around Tennessee that serve up some amazing meals.
Eat This, Not That! gathered data and Yelp reviews to compile a list of the best Italian restaurants in each state, and one spot in Middle Tennessee managed to grab the top spot.
"When you crave that perfect plate of spaghetti or a frosty cup of gelato, these Italian options won't only knock your socks off, but warrant a full trip across your state to enjoy!"
So which Italian restaurant was named the best in Tennessee?
Campione's Taste of Chicago
This hidden gem in Gallatin serves up the best Italian cuisine in the state, promising customers "authentic Chicago style Italian food," according to its website. Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say about the best Italian restaurant in the state:
"If you need some Chicago-infused Italian in your life but don't want to go on a road trip, why not try the best that Tennessee has to offer and come visit Campione's Taste of Chicago. Whether you want a deep-dish pizza or the classic wet Italian beef sandwich, no other restaurant can compare."
Check out the full report here.