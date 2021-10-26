This Restaurant Has The Best Italian Food In Tennessee

Is there anything more comforting than a delicious pasta dinner? What about following up your meal with a sweet treat like gelato or tiramisu? Perhaps even an after-dinner affogato with coffee and ice cream. No matter what Italian cuisine you may be craving, there are plenty of restaurants around Tennessee that serve up some amazing meals.

Eat This, Not That! gathered data and Yelp reviews to compile a list of the best Italian restaurants in each state, and one spot in Middle Tennessee managed to grab the top spot.

"When you crave that perfect plate of spaghetti or a frosty cup of gelato, these Italian options won't only knock your socks off, but warrant a full trip across your state to enjoy!"

So which Italian restaurant was named the best in Tennessee?

Campione's Taste of Chicago