Olivia Rodrigo's Most '90s Inspired Looks Yet
By Emily Lee
October 27, 2021
Photo: Getty Images
It's no secret Olivia Rodrigo's style is heavily influenced by '90s fashion. Just because she was born in 2003 doesn't mean she can't take inspiration from the era people love to nostalgize. One quick scroll through her Instagram boasts a ton of trends from one of the boldest sartorial decades ever. From slip dresses and baby tees to pigtails and scrunchies, the 18-year-old popstar incorporates them all into her daring wardrobe.
Whether she's walking a red carpet or performing one of her hit songs, Rodrigo's ensembles are never ones to miss. Here are the 'Good $ U' singer's most '90s inspired looks yet:
1) Daytime Stage at iHeartRadio Music Festival
Photo: Getty Images
2) Jimmy Kimmel Live! taping
Photo: Getty Images
3) 2021 Video Music Awards
Photo: Getty Images
4) Shopping with BFF Iris Apatow
Photo: Getty Images
5) Visiting the White House
Photo: Getty Images
7) Doing it for the Insta
8) New York City Stroll
Photo: Getty Images
9) Saturday Night Live
Photo: Getty Images
10) Las Vegas
11) City Rooftop
12) Saturday Night Live
Photo: Getty Images
13) Rehearsal Outfit
Photo: Getty Images
What's your favorite of Rodrigo's '90s inspired looks?