Olivia Rodrigo's Most '90s Inspired Looks Yet

By Emily Lee

October 27, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

It's no secret Olivia Rodrigo's style is heavily influenced by '90s fashion. Just because she was born in 2003 doesn't mean she can't take inspiration from the era people love to nostalgize. One quick scroll through her Instagram boasts a ton of trends from one of the boldest sartorial decades ever. From slip dresses and baby tees to pigtails and scrunchies, the 18-year-old popstar incorporates them all into her daring wardrobe.

Whether she's walking a red carpet or performing one of her hit songs, Rodrigo's ensembles are never ones to miss. Here are the 'Good $ U' singer's most '90s inspired looks yet:

1) Daytime Stage at iHeartRadio Music Festival

2021 Daytime Stage At The iHeartRadio Music Festival
Photo: Getty Images

2) Jimmy Kimmel Live! taping

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - October 26, 2021
Photo: Getty Images

3) 2021 Video Music Awards

2021 MTV Video Music Awards - Show
Photo: Getty Images

4) Shopping with BFF Iris Apatow

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - August 15, 2021
Photo: Getty Images

5) Visiting the White House

Pop Star Olivia Rodrigo Arrives At The White House To Record Videos Promoting Covid Vaccinations
Photo: Getty Images

7) Doing it for the Insta

8) New York City Stroll

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - May 14, 2021
Photo: Getty Images

9) Saturday Night Live

Saturday Night Live - Season 46
Photo: Getty Images

10) Las Vegas

11) City Rooftop

12) Saturday Night Live

Saturday Night Live - Season 46
Photo: Getty Images

13) Rehearsal Outfit

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - May 13, 2021
Photo: Getty Images

What's your favorite of Rodrigo's '90s inspired looks?

