Recalled Snack Sold In Louisiana Stores Could Cause Severe Allergy

A healthy snack sold in stores around the country, including Louisiana, were recalled due to the possibility of a severe allergic reaction.

Cedar's Mediterranean Foods issued a voluntary recall of its 10 ounce Cedar's Organic Mediterranean Hommus after it was discovered the label was incorrectly labeled and the product had an undisclosed allergen of pine nuts. As reported by Yahoo, people with a severe allergy or sensitivity to tree nuts could face a serious or even life-threatening allergic reaction to the product.

The hummus was packaged in a plastic container with a sell by date of December 12, 2021 and UPC Code 044115403028. The information can be found printed on the container's lid.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, no illnesses related to the recalled product have been reported. No other Cedar's products were impacted by the recall. The affected products were sold in 23 states across the country, including:

Alabama

Arizona

California

Colorado

Florida

Georgia

Kansas

Louisiana

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Minnesota

Missouri

Nevada

New Mexico

New York

North Carolina

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Tennessee

Utah

Wisconsin

For more information or to request a replacement, send an email to hello@cedarsfoods.com and reference "Organic Mediterranean Hommus."

The recall comes less than two weeks after another company recalled over 14,000 pounds of ground turkey that were contaminated with plastic. However, humans aren't the only ones affected by product recalls either. At least two canned dog food products have been recalled across the country recently due to elevated levels of Vitamin D.