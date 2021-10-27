Supplier Pleads Guilty To Fentanyl Charge In Mac Miller's Fatal Overdose

The man accused of supplying Mac Miller with fentanyl-laced pills prior to the rapper's fatal overdose pleaded guilty to a distribution charge in a California court this week.

Stephen Andrew Walter reached a plea agreement and faces a 20-year maximum sentence for his role in Miller's death, CBS News reports.

Walter told a runner to distribute counterfeit oxycodone pills containing the lethal drug fentanyl on September 4, 2018, which were then given to Miller's dealer, who provided them to the Pittsburgh rapper, according to a plea aggrement.

Miller died three days later in what was confirmed to be an overdose of a "mixed drug toxicity" including fentanyl, concaine and alcohol, according to a coroner.

The plea agreement states that Walter was aware that the pills "contained fentanyl or some other federally controlled substance," and that they were intended to be delivered to the famous rapper.

The plea also states that the then-26-year-old "would not have died from an overdose but for the fentalyl contained in the pills."

The alleged runner and dealer also face federal charges in connection to Miller's death.

A toxicology report obtained by USA TODAY states Miller was found unresponsibe and kneeling on his bed in a "praying position" at his Los Angeles-area home when first reponders arrived on September 7, 2018.

Miller's Faces mixtape was posthumously released to streaming services earlier this month.