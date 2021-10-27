This Is Minnesota's Most Haunted Place In The Entire State

To get into the Halloween spirit, finding the most haunted place in each state is sure to give everyone some goosebumps.

There are multiple haunted areas in each state, but which one has the highest number of recorded ghost sightings? Luckily, TreeTopia, an artificial Christmas tree site, did the digging for us to find the most haunted place in every state.

The report states that in their findings, they discovered the most haunted places in each state are "usually schools, parks, and hotels, aside from cemeteries."

Here is what the report said about finding the most haunted places in America:

"We scraped the ultimate online database of paranormal activity, Ghost Sightings of America, and the Shadowlands Haunted Places Index. We looked for not only the most haunted states but also the most haunted city and location within each state. Our main criteria were the number of recorded ghost sightings. Warning: Our findings may send a few shivers down your spine."

So, where in Minnesota is the most haunted place?

Calvary Cemetery in Mankato.

Here is what MinnesotaHauntedHouses.com says about the Calvary Cemetery:

"At this cemetery, you can find the visuals for many stories told by school children. There are several stories about an evil doctor who shows himself as a ghost-devil, and some about Hell Road, a path nearby where animal sacrifices were reportedly performed. When ghost hunters checked the place out, they reported that no such devilish behavior really occurs here and that the ghosts that live here just want to be left in peace."

To see the most haunted places in each state, click here.