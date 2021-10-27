Utahns Fear Slow-Moving Landslide Is Threatening Their Homes

Some Utahns are fearing that their homes may be destroyed by a slow-moving landslide, reported 2 KUTV. Two homes in a La Verkin neighborhood have already been torn down due to the landslide, and now others are fearing what could be in store for them.

Homeowner Clarence Dorsey told 2News, "For a while it seemed like ti was going to be okay, and then it wasn't ok."

The landslide, dubbed the "Overlook Slide" by city officials, has creeped closer to the road than ever before over the last three months causing much concern for those who live on that street.

Homeowner Stephen Bird said, "There may be cracks under this road that we don't know about, that's a concern for anybody in this neighborhood. We bought down here in good faith that all the geologic studied had been done. It's our retirement home."

Officials are blaming the landslide on water problems and soil erosion. According to the Superintendent of the Ash Creek Special Service District Michael Chandler, the sewer lines under the road are already starting to strain, along with the utility lines.

Dorsey said "Had it been like this, I would never have bought my lot, I would ave never built in this neighborhood. I think the city's responsibility is to only issue building permits that are suitable to build on."

Video and satellite images show just how terrifying the landslide is for the Utah neighbors. Check it all out below.