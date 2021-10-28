Elton John Reminisces On His Friendships With John Lennon & Stevie Wonder

While calling in from across the pond to join Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Elton John took a look back at his star-studded friendships – particularly with Stevie Wonder and John Lennon. The conversation began as Elton John discussed his current friendships with newer artists, and the singer shared to Fallon that he wanted to continue making younger artists feel appreciated after Lennon and Wonder had done the same for him.

As John sits down, he remembered a time when he refused to celebrate his birthday after having a long day. "It's not one of my brightest and most wonderful moments. I was on 'The Starship,' which was a jet that we were renting. I had just done a show. It was my birthday. And I wasn't happy with the show. So I went up front and sat on my own. And they said, 'Come up to the bow. We want to sing 'Happy Birthday' to you.' And I went, 'I'm not interested in my birthday.' And this happened about three or four times until my publicist burst into tears and said, 'You have to come up there Stevie Wonder is at the organ.' Of course, the plan had an organ on it. 'And he wants to sing 'Happy Birthday' to you.' And I felt such a horror. I felt so bad and I went up there, and he sang 'Happy Birthday' to me. And it's an incident I will never forget, and as I say, I'm not very proud of."