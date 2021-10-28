Fans Lash Out At 'Wheel Of Fortune' Over 'Evil' Puzzle
Some scary things can happen to contestants on Wheel Of Fortune - they might forget what a vowel is, they could have an icy exchange with host Pat Sajak, they could lose over a strict rule, or they could blow a puzzle because they've got a dirty mind. However, what happened this week is very spooky.
A puzzle came up on Wednesday's show under the category "Movie Quote." As letters were guessed, it became apparent that the answer was the same word repeated four times. A contestant named Jordan figured it out and proudly solved the puzzle shouting out, "Candyman Candyman Candyman Candyman."
Anyone who has seen the original 1992 horror film, one of its sequels, or the latest movie in the franchise, which came out in September and was co-written by Jordan Peele, knows that saying the Candyman's name five times while looking into a mirror invokes the deadly spirit who then comes to kill the person who summoned him.
Twitter was taken aback by the game show tempting such an evil being.
Things weren't too bad though since the puzzle only caused the Candyman's name to be uttered four times, however after Jordan solved it, Pat Sajak then said, "That, by the way, for those of you that don't know, is from a film called Candyman." He then admitted his mistake stating, "And I said it a fifth time which means he appears, isn't that the way it works? Maybe he's under the wheel."
Nothing bad happened to Jordan though, in fact, quite the opposite. He wound up winning the game and making it to the bonus round, and while he wasn't able to solve that puzzle, he still won $40,610 in cash and prizes from the game show.