Some scary things can happen to contestants on Wheel Of Fortune - they might forget what a vowel is, they could have an icy exchange with host Pat Sajak, they could lose over a strict rule, or they could blow a puzzle because they've got a dirty mind. However, what happened this week is very spooky.

A puzzle came up on Wednesday's show under the category "Movie Quote." As letters were guessed, it became apparent that the answer was the same word repeated four times. A contestant named Jordan figured it out and proudly solved the puzzle shouting out, "Candyman Candyman Candyman Candyman."

Anyone who has seen the original 1992 horror film, one of its sequels, or the latest movie in the franchise, which came out in September and was co-written by Jordan Peele, knows that saying the Candyman's name five times while looking into a mirror invokes the deadly spirit who then comes to kill the person who summoned him.

