Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik Call It Quits After Alleged Family Dispute

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have decided to call it quits two years after rekindling their relationship, reported People.

A friend of the Hadid family said, "They are not together right now. They are both good parents though. They co-parent. Yolanda is of course very protective of Gigi. She wants the best for her daughter and grandchild."

News of the breakup comes after reports of a dispute between Malik and Hadid's mother, Yolanda. Reports claim that Malik allegedly "struck" Yolanda, though he denies any accusations. Malik said that he "adamantly" denies striking Gigi's mother, but for the sake of his daughter he wouldn't give anymore details. He said in a statement:

"This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been 'leaked' to the press."

Malik says that he hopes everyone can heal from the "harsh words shared."

Gigi's rep told People, "Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time."