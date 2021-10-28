Here's The Best Oklahoma Restaurant On 'Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives'

By Ginny Reese

October 28, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

For the past 13 years, Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives has been highlighting some of the most beloved restaurants in America. 13 of those restaurants are in Oklahoma.

If you're wanting to visit the ultimate DDD restaurant in Oklahoma, then Delish has got your covered. The restaurant compiled a list of each state's best Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives restaurant.

According to the list, the best restaurant in Oklahoma that has been featured on the show is Cattleman's Steakhouse in Oklahoma City. The restaurant was featured on the show back in October of 2009. It was a part of episode nine in season seven.

Here's what the website says about the restaurant:

"Cattlemen's Steakhouse is known as a destination restaurant in Oklahoma City, where the 111-year-old eatery serves breakfast and lunch to a loyal customer base. However, dinner is where it shines. Be sure to check out the Presidential Choice, a T-bone steak that was served to President George H.W. Bush when he visited."

Click here to see a list of every Oklahoma restaurant featured on Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives.

