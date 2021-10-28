Jennifer Lopez Chanting Follows Alex Rodriguez All The Way To World Series

Alex Rodriguez is going to have one rough time escaping the rekindled romance between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck during live sporting events.

About a week after the former Yankees player was taunted with chanting by Boston Red Sox fans at Fenway Park, he was subjected to more heckling at Game 1 of the World Series in Texas. During Rodriguez's postgame breakdown of the Atlanta Braves' vcitory over the Houston Astros for Fox, the crowd surrounding the stage heckled the star with "We love J. Lo!" over and over again. Similar to his response in Boston, he held his own and didn't crack under pressure.

Rodriguez and Lopez split in April after a two-year engagement. It wasn't long before Lopez rebounded with Affleck in May and has since fallen in love all over again.

Back in August, A-Rod reflected on his time with Lopez in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. "I had five years of an incredible life and partnership and also with my daughters, we learned so much," he explained. He also made it a point to admit that he and his daughters, Natasha, 16, and, Ella, 12, have "opportunity to take that and move forward and say, 'You know what? We’re so grateful for the last five years, how do we make the next five years better because of lessons learned?'"