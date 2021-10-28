Massive $100 Million Entertainment Studio Coming To Middle Tennessee

A massive entertainment studio is coming in Middle Tennessee.

Music City Studios is set to break ground its 47-acre creative campus in Hendersonville by the end of the year. Billed as a "first-of-its-kind" multi-media campus, the studio will be dedicated to film, live touring, virtual production and technical support, among others, for Metaverse-based businesses, News Channel 5 reports.

The campus will have 200,000 square feet of sound stage space as well as 500,000 square feet of space for tenants focused on film, live music and other forms of media production. According to the news outlet, capital investment for the development is more than $100 million.

Music City Studios also announced its partner and anchor tenant, Monolith Studios, whose first office in Tennessee will open with the development.

"Monolith is expanding its footprint around the world and Tennessee is a critical creative hub for our business," said Josh Furlow, CEO of Monolith. "For a city and region that has been built on the entertainment industry, we look forward to creating the 21st century digital campus to help support live entertainment merging with the digital future."

Take a look at the digital rendering of the proposed development below.