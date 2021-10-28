Packers Lose Third Receiver For Thursday Night Football Matchup: Report

The Green Bay Packers are expected to lose yet another wide receiver for Thursday's (October 28) matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports Marquez Vandlez-Scantling's status for the Thursday Night Football matchup "doesn't look good" amid a hamstring injury hours before Thursday's game, according to sources.

"Sources say Marquez Valdez-Scantling’s status for tonight ‘doesn’t look good’ as of now. Still time for Packers to activate him but the hamstring injury might get one more week of rest," Fowler tweeted.

The report comes days after the team announced primary receiver Davante Adams was placed on the NFL's COVID-19 reserve list on Monday (October 25) and seconday receiver Allen Lazard was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday (October 26), leaving Green Bay without three receiving options.