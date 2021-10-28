Packers Lose Third Receiver For Thursday Night Football Matchup: Report

By Jason Hall

October 28, 2021

Washington Football Team v Green Bay Packers
Photo: Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers are expected to lose yet another wide receiver for Thursday's (October 28) matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports Marquez Vandlez-Scantling's status for the Thursday Night Football matchup "doesn't look good" amid a hamstring injury hours before Thursday's game, according to sources.

"Sources say Marquez Valdez-Scantling’s status for tonight ‘doesn’t look good’ as of now. Still time for Packers to activate him but the hamstring injury might get one more week of rest," Fowler tweeted.

The report comes days after the team announced primary receiver Davante Adams was placed on the NFL's COVID-19 reserve list on Monday (October 25) and seconday receiver Allen Lazard was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday (October 26), leaving Green Bay without three receiving options.

Lazard and his agent, Peter Schaffer, made a case to the NFL this week about the receiver, who was considered a COVID-19 close contact, possibly being eligible for Thursday's game, according to Fowler.

"They argued Lazard was not a close contact to Davante Adams, thus no chance of transmission that he had five straight days of negative testing and believed five-day quarantine period should have started Saturday instead of Sunday," Fowler tweeted. "The NFL notified Packers on Wednesday that his status wouldn't change, but for a normal Sunday game Lazard would have been eligible."

