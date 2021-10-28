Police Investigating Social Media Threat Against Middle Tennessee School

By Sarah Tate

October 28, 2021

Police are investigating after a reported threat on social media directed at a Middle Tennessee school Wednesday night (October 27).

The Sumner County Sheriff's Office said it, along with officers with the Portland Police Department, will continue to investigate after a threat toward a "Portland school" was made on Snapchat, per WKRN. While the sheriff's office said the reported threat was just a rumor, they will continue to investigate the incident and determine the source of the threat.

"We are still investigating the social media post and there is no threat at this time," the sheriff's office said on Thursday (October 28). "It was put out last night and we had four [school resource officers] at the school along with Portland Police Department officers this morning."

Portland High School issued a statement to parents on Facebook Thursday morning to reiterate that "student safety is [their] number one priority."

"Please encourage your student to tell their teacher or an administrator if they hear or see something that concerns them about safety at our school," the post reads in part. "Also, please talk to your student about appropriate conduct on social media. These types of pranks [or] jokes can carry serious consequences including school disciplinary action and charges from law enforcement."

Read the full statement here.

