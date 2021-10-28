Snow Could Come To Denver On Halloween
By Zuri Anderson
October 28, 2021
Halloween could be much colder, and snowier, in Denver this year.
FOX 31 meteorologists say the white stuff is possible Sunday evening (October 31), especially with a chilling cold front on the way.
"As of Wednesday [October 27] at 6 a.m., our Halloween forecast is trending colder with snow possible by 6 p.m.," according to the news station. "A cold front will race south from Wyoming across the Front Range. Wind also turns breezy during the afternoon as the front approaches. Expect colder highs in the 40s."
Reporters also did some digging and found out that there's a 12% chance of "measurable" snow in Denver on Halloween each year. The last time there was decent snow accumulation on Halloween was in 2002, records say.
Temperatures go 📈📈📈 through Saturday, but "spooky" temperatures make an appearance for Halloween 🎃👻 and into next week. Are you ready for colder temperatures? #cowx pic.twitter.com/AqVtby5UA0— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) October 27, 2021
It may be welcome considering Denver hasn't had its first snowfall for the year yet. The white stuff came early the last few years, but this year, it missed its average dates. So, no matter when it comes, it'll be late. The latest first snow in the Mile High City was in November 1934.
If we do get some of the white stuff this year, don't forget to bundle up under those costumes!