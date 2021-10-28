Snow Could Come To Denver On Halloween

By Zuri Anderson

October 28, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Halloween could be much colder, and snowier, in Denver this year.

FOX 31 meteorologists say the white stuff is possible Sunday evening (October 31), especially with a chilling cold front on the way.

"As of Wednesday [October 27] at 6 a.m., our Halloween forecast is trending colder with snow possible by 6 p.m.," according to the news station. "A cold front will race south from Wyoming across the Front Range. Wind also turns breezy during the afternoon as the front approaches. Expect colder highs in the 40s."

Reporters also did some digging and found out that there's a 12% chance of "measurable" snow in Denver on Halloween each year. The last time there was decent snow accumulation on Halloween was in 2002, records say.

It may be welcome considering Denver hasn't had its first snowfall for the year yet. The white stuff came early the last few years, but this year, it missed its average dates. So, no matter when it comes, it'll be late. The latest first snow in the Mile High City was in November 1934.

If we do get some of the white stuff this year, don't forget to bundle up under those costumes!

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices