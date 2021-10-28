Snow Could Come To Denver On Halloween

Halloween could be much colder, and snowier, in Denver this year.

FOX 31 meteorologists say the white stuff is possible Sunday evening (October 31), especially with a chilling cold front on the way.

"As of Wednesday [October 27] at 6 a.m., our Halloween forecast is trending colder with snow possible by 6 p.m.," according to the news station. "A cold front will race south from Wyoming across the Front Range. Wind also turns breezy during the afternoon as the front approaches. Expect colder highs in the 40s."

Reporters also did some digging and found out that there's a 12% chance of "measurable" snow in Denver on Halloween each year. The last time there was decent snow accumulation on Halloween was in 2002, records say.