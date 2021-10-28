Texas Is The Most Haunted State In The Entire Country

By Ginny Reese

October 28, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Every state has its own ghost stories that haunt residents. And some of those states have many more "otherworldly" sightings than others.

Treetopia compiled a list of the most haunted states in the country. To do so, the website used data from Ghost Sightings of America and the Shadowlands Haunted Places. The website states, "We looked for not only the most haunted states but also the most haunted city and location within each state. Our main criteria were the number of recorded ghost sightings."

According to the list, the most haunted state in the entire country is Texas. The state has had a whopping 7,315 ghost sightings. The most haunted city in Texas is El Paso with 192 ghost sightings.

According to the list, here are the top 10 haunted states and their total number of ghost sightings:

  1. Texas- 7,315
  2. California- 6,888
  3. Ohio- 2,883
  4. Michigan- 2,671
  5. Illinois- 2,496
  6. Pennsylvania- 2,213
  7. Indiana- 2,120
  8. New York- 2,116
  9. Oklahoma- 1,891
  10. Virginia- 1,851

Click here to check out how many ghost sightings each sate in America has had.

