'Willy Wonka-Esque' Shop Reopening In Nashville

By Sarah Tate

October 28, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

An iconic shop that has been serving up sweet treats in Nashville for more than 100 years has been transformed into a factory fit for Willy Wonka.

The Goo Goo Cluster Shop, home to America's first combination candy bar, will reopen next month after an extended closure that allowed the longtime shop a chance to undergo a $2 million renovation, FOX 17 reports. In addition to the new features, like boozy milkshakes, wine pairings, and interactive classes, the shop will now be known as Goo Goo Chocolate Co. in order to represent its extended offerings.

"Our team has been hard at work creating an experiential Willy Wonka-esque destination unlike anything else in Nashville," said Laurie Spradley, vice president of operations and brand development for Goo Goo Cluster. "From boozy milkshakes, to kiosks where visitors can be their own chocolatier and create a Design Your Own Premium on demand, to light fixtures dripping with chocolate — it's safe to say that all your senses will be in for a treat!"

Goo Goo Chocolate Co. will reopen November 5, allowing locals and visitors a chance to experience the new shop each day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, visit their website here.

