Woman Takes Bath, Drinks Wine After Breaking Into Denver Couple's Home

We always say to "treat yourself," but one woman reportedly took it too far, according to FOX 31.

A Denver couple recounted the strange burglary that happened in the home on October 20. That night, Holly Hatch and her wife Anna Lamers were getting ready for bed when they heard someone close the door to their guest bedroom.

"We knew someone was in the house," Hatch said. "I heard that door slam, and I just yelled 'Anna, we need to get out of the house right now.'"

The pair said they left the house and called 911. When Denver Police arrived and entered the home, they soon called Hatch and Lamars about the situation:

"They said, ‘Yeah, we found a woman in your bathtub, taking a bath, with a glass of wine,'" Lamers recalls.

The couple thinks the woman got inside their home through the doggy door. They also believe she went into the kitchen after they left, poured herself a glass of wine, and prepped the tub with bath products.

Authorities say the woman was taken to the hospital for evaluation. Hatch and Lamers decided not to press charges, thinking the woman was homeless.

"It kind of went from sheer terror, to feeling kind of sad. I mean, she just wanted a bath," Lamers says. "Hopefully she got some of the help that she needs."