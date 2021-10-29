Bevy Smith To Host Red Carpet On Rock Hall Induction Night In Cleveland

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced that Bevy Smith is slated to host the Red Carpet as music legends mark the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

Smith — an author, media personality and actor — will interview inductees, performers, and special guests. She’ll also deliver behind-the-scenes content, and will bring “her passion for music and pop culture to the live stream, along with boundless energy and witty celebrity interviews,” the Rock Hall noted. On Twitter, Smith gushed:

“I’m so excited to be a part of this historic night, I’m obsessed with #CaroleKing @llcoolj #TinaTurner #Kraftwerk #JayZ @foofighters & so many other icons are being inducted, this is one red carpet you don’t want to miss!!”

The Red Carpet will be live streamed on YouTube ahead of the induction ceremony, beginning at 5 p.m. EST.