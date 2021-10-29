Bevy Smith To Host Red Carpet On Rock Hall Induction Night In Cleveland

By Kelly Fisher

October 29, 2021

Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening Gala - Arrivals
Photo: Getty Images

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced that Bevy Smith is slated to host the Red Carpet as music legends mark the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

Smith — an author, media personality and actor — will interview inductees, performers, and special guests. She’ll also deliver behind-the-scenes content, and will bring “her passion for music and pop culture to the live stream, along with boundless energy and witty celebrity interviews,” the Rock Hall noted. On Twitter, Smith gushed:

“I’m so excited to be a part of this historic night, I’m obsessed with #CaroleKing @llcoolj #TinaTurner #Kraftwerk #JayZ @foofighters & so many other icons are being inducted, this is one red carpet you don’t want to miss!!”

The Red Carpet will be live streamed on YouTube ahead of the induction ceremony, beginning at 5 p.m. EST.

The Rock Hall announced an initial star-studded lineup of artists set to perform and present, including Angela BassettChristina AguileraMickey GuytonH.E.R.Bryan AdamsTaylor SwiftJennifer HudsonDrew BarrymorePaul McCartney and Lionel Richie.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will induct the following artists in the performer category: Tina TurnerCarole KingThe Go-Go’sJAY-ZFoo Fighters, and Todd Rundgren. These are the recipients of the Early Influence Award: KraftwerkCharley Patton, and Gil Scott-Heron. These are the recipients of the Musical Influence Award: LL Cool JBilly Preston, and Randy RhoadsClarence Avant is the recipient of the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

The 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is set for Saturday (October 30), at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. The Rock Hall announced that the ceremony is set to air on November 20 on HBO and will stream on HBO Max.

