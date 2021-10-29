Bevy Smith To Host Red Carpet On Rock Hall Induction Night In Cleveland
By Kelly Fisher
October 29, 2021
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced that Bevy Smith is slated to host the Red Carpet as music legends mark the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.
Smith — an author, media personality and actor — will interview inductees, performers, and special guests. She’ll also deliver behind-the-scenes content, and will bring “her passion for music and pop culture to the live stream, along with boundless energy and witty celebrity interviews,” the Rock Hall noted. On Twitter, Smith gushed:
“I’m so excited to be a part of this historic night, I’m obsessed with #CaroleKing @llcoolj #TinaTurner #Kraftwerk #JayZ @foofighters & so many other icons are being inducted, this is one red carpet you don’t want to miss!!”
The Red Carpet will be live streamed on YouTube ahead of the induction ceremony, beginning at 5 p.m. EST.
I’m so excited to be a part of this historic night, I’m obsessed with #CaroleKing @llcoolj #TinaTurner #Kraftwerk #JayZ @foofighters & so many other icons are being inducted, this is one red carpet you don’t want to miss!! https://t.co/wnMiiXWKKS— bevysmith (@bevysmith) October 26, 2021
The Rock Hall announced an initial star-studded lineup of artists set to perform and present, including Angela Bassett, Christina Aguilera, Mickey Guyton, H.E.R., Bryan Adams, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, Drew Barrymore, Paul McCartney and Lionel Richie.
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will induct the following artists in the performer category: Tina Turner, Carole King, The Go-Go’s, JAY-Z, Foo Fighters, and Todd Rundgren. These are the recipients of the Early Influence Award: Kraftwerk, Charley Patton, and Gil Scott-Heron. These are the recipients of the Musical Influence Award: LL Cool J, Billy Preston, and Randy Rhoads. Clarence Avant is the recipient of the Ahmet Ertegun Award.
The 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is set for Saturday (October 30), at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. The Rock Hall announced that the ceremony is set to air on November 20 on HBO and will stream on HBO Max.