Dierks Bentley Managed To Get In A Big Workout Ahead Of His Show In Dallas
By Ariel King
October 29, 2021
Dierks Bentley joined the Big Sugar Gravel race in Bentonville, Arkansas, where the country singer biked 50 miles before hopping on a plane and taking to the stage in Dallas, Texas later in the evening. Bentley shared snapshots of the race to his Instagram account, where he stated that he's looking forward to doing the race again next year with plans to bike the full 100 miles.
"Stuck around Bentonville after our show Friday and did the @bigsugargravel," Bentley said in his Instagram caption. "Only did the 50 mile, had to get to Dallas for a show that night."
Bentley added that he managed to make some new friends while he participated in the race. All in all, it had been a pretty busy weekend for the country star, who is currently on his "Beers On Me Tour" with Jordan Davis, Lainey Wilson, and Tenille Arts. The tour is currently making its way around the South, and will head off to Canada and the Northern United States from January to March.
"People think we are crazy to go to Canada and the Northwest in January, but we've learned from previous tours that it's a great time to bring a party up there," Bentley said in a statement announcing the new tour dates. "For me personally, I don't mind that there is plenty of ice, snow, and mountains and for some adventure between shows."
Dierks Bentley will be joining Cody Alan for an exclusive conversation on November 8, where the country star will instead be the one asking the questions as they discuss Alan's new book, Hear's The Thing. Those eager to purchase tickets for the conversation will be able to do so here.