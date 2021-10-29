Dolly Parton Wasn’t ‘Gonna Let (Reba McEntire) Out-Sing Me’ On New Duet

Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton had never recorded a duet together until they put a new spin on one of McEntire’s songs for her three-album collection, Revived Remixed Revisited.

The two iconic country artists delivered a new rendition of “Does He Love You,” which McEntire released in 1993 with Linda Davis. Now, McEntire and Parton released a behind-the-scenes look at the making of their new music video — and dished about what it was like to duet together for the first time.

“I’ve been a fan of Reba’s for years, and we’re very similar in the way we work and the way we sing, even,” Parton said. “We didn’t even realize we had not done a duet. We’d often talked about (recording a duet together), but we’ve performed on different shows together, we’ve sang with other people…So, when Reba started doing her new album — which is gonna be great — she asked if I would sing with her, and I said, ‘Are you crazy? Of course, I will!’”

McEntire echoed that she was “thrilled to pieces” with the outcome of her duet with Parton, and even got “goosebumps” listening to her sing. The two country legends were so in sync with one another, Parton said it drove her to “really woman up”:

“We’ve known each other so long, we really feel where we’re gonna go. I knew what she was feeling when she was singing certain notes, and I thought, ‘well, I’m not gonna let her out-sing me.’ I love her singing… I’m gonna have to really, really woman up on this one.”

Revived Remixed Revisited includes some of McEntire’s most iconic songs throughout her career. It also includes also includes “Is There Life Out There,” “Consider Me Gone,” and “I’m A Survivor,” and many more. Watch McEntire and Parton give a behind-the-scenes look at the “Does He Love You” music video shoot here: