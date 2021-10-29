Here Are The Top 5 Highest-Rated Steakhouses In Detroit

By Hannah DeRuyter

November 1, 2021

Grilled ribeye beef steak with red wine, herbs and spices
Photo: Getty Images

There are plenty of restaurants around you to choose from for dinner or a fun date night, but sometimes it's nice to treat yourself and go to a fancy steakhouse.

Of course, if you are going to spend some money on a nice dinner, you want to go to the best steakhouse in town. Luckily, TripAdvisor has a list of the best steakhouses in the city.

Here are some of the highest-rated steakhouses in Detroit:

London Chop House

Located at 155 W Congress St in Detroit.

With 307 reviews, London Chop House is rated 4.5 out of 5 stars and the 25th best restaurant out of 724 restaurants in the city.

Texas De Brazil

Located at 1000 Woodward Ave in Detroit.

With 388 reviews, Texas De Brazil is rated 4.5 out of 5 stars and the 21st best restaurant out of 724 restaurants in the city.

Michael Symon's Roast

Located at 1128 Washington Blvd in Detroit.

With 888 reviews, Michael Symon's Roast is rated 4.5 out of 5 stars and the 16th best restaurant out of 724 restaurants in the city.

Prime & Proper

Located at 1145 Griswold St in Detroit.

With 130 reviews, Prime & Proper is rated 4.5 out of 5 stars and the 93rd best restaurant out of 724 restaurants in the city.

The Caucus Club Restaurant

Located at 150 W Congress St in Detroit.

With 61 reviews, The Caucus Club Restaurant is rated 4.5 out of 5 stars and the 70th best restaurant out of 724 restaurants in the city.

Click here to see other highly-rated steakhouses in the area.

