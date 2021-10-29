Here's The Best New Mexico Restaurant On 'Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives'

For the past 13 years, Guy Fieri'sDiners, Drive-Ins & Dives has been highlighting some of the most beloved restaurants in America. 13 of those restaurants are in Oklahoma.

If you're wanting to visit the ultimate DDD restaurant in Oklahoma, then Delish has got your covered. The restaurant compiled a list of each state's best Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives restaurant.

According to the list, the best restaurant in New Mexico that has been featured on the show is Tune-Up Cafe in Santa Fe. The eatery was featured on the show back in January of 2009. It was a part of episode seven in season five.

Here's what the website says about the restaurant:

"Tune-Up Cafe is a neighborhood joint with mouth-watering dishes run by a husband and wife team in Santa Fe, New Mexico—basically, everything Triple D stands for. The local favorite serves a mix of Southwestern comfort food and Salvadoran cuisine, such as huevos rancheros, pupusas, and chile relleno."

Click here to see a list of every New Mexico restaurant featured on Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives.