It's Here: Megan Thee Stallion Releases 'Something For Thee Hotties'
By Kiyonna Anthony
October 29, 2021
Megan Thee Stallion announced last week that she had a treat for her fans -- and in true Stallion fashion, she did not disappoint.
The Grammy award winning rapper took to Instagram on Friday to reveal that her gift to the hotties is finally here. Something For Thee Hotties is a 21-track collection of previously unreleased songs, freestyles, and more. It also features Thee Stallion's latest chart-topping single "Thot S***".
Earlier this week, Megan unveiled the track list for the highly anticipated collection, which originally featured 15 songs. But the star decided to grace her fans with more never-before-heard music by adding six new tracks to the project. She shared:
"I had to add a few NEW things to “SOMETHING FOR THEE HOTTIES” so the release will NOT BE EXACTLY AT midnight but here’s the NEW track list ITS WORTH THEE WAIT."
Megan Thee Stallion is a busy young woman these days. Not only did the star recently drop her very own dipping sauce with Popeyes called Hottie Sauce, the 26-year old Houston rapper is also prepping for her college graduation. Meg, who is slated to graduate from Texas Southern University this Fall, spoke out about her college experience via Twitter back in July, tweeting:
“My college experience has been a roller coaster! I started at PV went to some community colleges in between and I’m ending at TSU. Don’t get discouraged! You can chase your dreams and your education at the same time.”
Congrats to Meg! Check out Something For Thee Hotties, available now.