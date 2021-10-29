It's Here: Megan Thee Stallion Releases 'Something For Thee Hotties'

Megan Thee Stallion announced last week that she had a treat for her fans -- and in true Stallion fashion, she did not disappoint.

The Grammy award winning rapper took to Instagram on Friday to reveal that her gift to the hotties is finally here. Something For Thee Hotties is a 21-track collection of previously unreleased songs, freestyles, and more. It also features Thee Stallion's latest chart-topping single "Thot S***".