'Largest Most Realistic' Dinosaur Exhibit Coming To Salt Lake City

By Ginny Reese

October 29, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

The largest and most realistic dinosaur exhibit is coming to Salt Lake City, reported 2 KUTV. Jurassic Quest will be in town on Halloween weekend at the Salt Palace Convention Center from Friday, October 29th to Sunday, October 31st. The exhibit will be open on Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Families will be able to greet and pose with over 100 photorealistic dinosaurs. Guests are encouraged to wear their favorite costumes to keep the Halloween spirit going. Some staff members and dinosaurs will be showing off their favorite costumes as well.

Anyone sporting a costume will have the chance to win a prize during the daily costume contests on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 12:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., and 5:30 p.m. after the Raptor show.

In addition to seeing your favorite dinos, there will also be bounce houses, dinosaur-themed rides, photo ops, animal art tattoos, and a soft play area for younger kids.

Tickets are available now at the Jurassic Quest website starting at only $19. Children two and under get in free. Get your tickets by clicking here.

Click here to learn more about Jurassic Quest.

