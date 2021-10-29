Photos: Michigan Home Sells After Creepy Listing Images Go Viral

A Michigan home was sold after the real estate agents for the listing posted spooky photos of the rundown house on Zillow.

According to the New York Post, the images of the Muskegon home show a man in a skeleton costume in creepy poses around the rundown house.

The photos of the 1,873-square-foot home went viral on Instagram after they were posted on the account ZillowGoneWild. The images show a skeleton posing with a sign in front of the home that says, "Great Bones" and then in various positions around the house, like painting or cleaning.

"It was just unbelievable how much publicity we got [from] the pictures," said one of the listing agents, Lisa Vela, of Five Star Real Estate.

The idea for the photos came to the listing agents as they were doing a walk-through. "It just had a lot of beautiful features and I told Lisa, 'Man, the bones on this are so good!'" Bre McCarthy, another real estate agent on the listing, told the New York Post. "It was kind of funny because we wanted to do some fun marketing for Halloween and the timing just worked out perfectly. I was like, 'Hey, let's get a skeleton in there and do something fun.'"

The listing description assured those looking to buy the home that the photos do not indicate that the house is haunted:

"GREAT BONES! This massive fortress is not for the weak, but those who are willing to invest are sure to reap the benefits! It's secret doorways, stunning woodworking, and FIVE bedrooms will leave you breathless. Previously used as a duplex. *NOT HAUNTED*"

The five-bedroom two-bathroom house was listed for $74,900 and sold for $63,000 to an investor, the New York Post reported.

To view the Zillow listing, click here.