Supa Bad: Chloe Bailey Stuns In Sexy 'Shark Tale' Themed Halloween Costume
By Kiyonna Anthony
October 29, 2021
When it comes to serving looks, Chloe Bailey doesn't miss. The "Have Mercy" singer had social media in a frenzy on Friday when she posted a photo of her steamy "Lola from Shark Tale" inspired Halloween Costume. Chloe shared her shimmery, red look with her 4 million Instagram followers, writing:
"She’s dangerous, supa bad. better watch out she’ll take your cash…"
From dropping her debut solo single to breaking the Internet with her jaw-dropping looks, the 23-year old star has been quite busy these days. Last week, Chloe stopped by Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club and dished on how she really feels about folks comparing her to her mentor and music advisor, Beyonce. She shared:
"[Beyonce and I] talk about any and everything, and I'm just so grateful to have her stamp of approval. She always gives me words of encouragement, you have no idea how much that means to me. So what she says is kinda like 'Ok, that's pretty dope'. Because she's been there, she's done that. And to know that the advice that she's given me is exactly from the exactly place that I've been, it's pretty cool and inspiring."
The star's sexy Halloween look comes just days after she defending herself against social media critics who claim she "does too much". The "Ungodly Hour" singer clapped back at the naysayer, saying:
"Doing “too much” is my specialty"
doing “too much” is my specialty 😋🥰— Chlöe (@ChloeBailey) October 13, 2021
You too can celebrate spooky season by checking out iHeartRadio's Halloween Radio station and the 13 Days of Halloween 3D podcast here. Need some costume inspiration?
Check out these epic photos of musicians dressed as other musicians for Halloween.