This Thai Restaurant Has The Best Soup In Oregon
By Zuri Anderson
October 29, 2021
Nothing will have your back like a nice bowl of soup. Simple, light, and delicious, it's the perfect thing for any time of the day. You can also drink it from a cup, take it on the go, or sit down anywhere to enjoy it. It's just that versatile!
Americans love soup so much, they consume 10 billion bowls of it each year, according to the Associated Press in 2019. With so many restaurants and eateries serving this dish, where can you find the best bowl of soup in Oregon?
Eat This, Not That! has the answer for you. After finding the best soups in each state, the No. 1 spot in the Beaver State is...
"Paadee, which got its name from a Thai phrase meaning 'to bring good things,' is a Portland mainstay that consistently serves remarkably good Thai food in a cozy setting," writers say about this restaurant. "A real standout is their Tom Kha Gai, which is made with chicken, oyster mushrooms, galangal, scallion, and cilantro."
You can find Paadee at 6 SE 28th Ave in Portland. According to their website, they're temporarily closed for renovations, but they'll be reopening this November!
