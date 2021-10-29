This Thai Restaurant Has The Best Soup In Oregon

By Zuri Anderson

October 29, 2021

Squash soup with cilantro and chili
Photo: Getty Images

Nothing will have your back like a nice bowl of soup. Simple, light, and delicious, it's the perfect thing for any time of the day. You can also drink it from a cup, take it on the go, or sit down anywhere to enjoy it. It's just that versatile!

Americans love soup so much, they consume 10 billion bowls of it each year, according to the Associated Press in 2019. With so many restaurants and eateries serving this dish, where can you find the best bowl of soup in Oregon?

Eat This, Not That! has the answer for you. After finding the best soups in each state, the No. 1 spot in the Beaver State is...

Paadee!

"Paadee, which got its name from a Thai phrase meaning 'to bring good things,' is a Portland mainstay that consistently serves remarkably good Thai food in a cozy setting," writers say about this restaurant. "A real standout is their Tom Kha Gai, which is made with chicken, oyster mushrooms, galangal, scallion, and cilantro."

You can find Paadee at 6 SE 28th Ave in Portland. According to their website, they're temporarily closed for renovations, but they'll be reopening this November!

Click here to see other U.S. restaurants serving delicious bowls of soup.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices