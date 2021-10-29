Zayn Malik Pleads Guilty To Harassing Yolanda Hadid

Following reports that Zayn Malik had allegedly shoved Yolanda Hadid, Gigi Hadid's mother, TMZ has obtained documents revealing that the former One Direction member had been charged with four criminal offenses of harassment. Malik pled guilty to one of the charges, and pled no contest to the other three.

According to the documents TMZ had obtained, Malik had gotten into an argument with Gigi Hadid on September 29. The singer allegedly called Yolanda Hadid a "f****** Dutch s***," and said that Yolanda Hadid must "stay away from [my] f******daughter."

Zayn Malik allegedly shoved Yolanda Hadid into a dresser, and the singer denies those allegations. Yesterday, Malik broke his silence on the matter and published a statement to his Twitter account saying, "In an effort to protect that space [for my daughter] I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner's who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago."

The court documents obtained by TMZ also stated that a charge had been filed on behalf of Gigi Hadid. Malik had allegedly screamed at Hadid to "strap on some f****** balls and defend your partner against your f****** mother in my house." Malik then allegedly tried to fight a security guard on the property after allegedly telling him to get out of the house.

Malik had pled no contest to the charges on Wednesday, October 28, and had been fined. The singer is now on 90 easy probation for each count, which totals to 360 days. Malik will also need to attend anger management classes and have no contact with Yolanda Hadid or the security guard.

It was also broken last night that Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik appear to have broken up over the incident.