3 Killed, 1 Injured In Amtrak Train, Vehicle Collision

By Jason Hall

October 30, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Three people were killed and another individual was injured after an Amtrak passenger train collided with a vehicle early Saturday (October 30) morning in South Carolina.

The crash took place just prior to 2:30 a.m. at the Remount Road Crossing in North Charleston, according to a North Charleston Fire Department press release obtained by NBC News.

Local first responders located a vehicle "off the roadway with heavy damage" and a stopped Amtrak train after arriving at the scene early Saturday morning.

Four individuals were located at the scene, including three who were pronounced dead and one who was transported to a hospital to receive treatment for injuries sustained in the collision.

North Charleston authorities have not released the identities of the individuals involved in the crash as of Saturday morning.

Officials confirmed the Amtrak train was carrying 500 passengers at the time of the crash, none of whom were injured, NBC News reports.

Investigators have not determined the cause of the crash as of Saturday morning. Authorities confirmed the railroad crossing will be blocked while the investigation into the crash takes place.

Train traffic was stopped early Saturday morning before being cleared and resuming at about 8:30 a.m.

No additional details were made avaialble.

