Billie Eilish Stuns As Sally In 'Nightmare Before Christmas' Concert
By Ariel King
October 30, 2021
Billie Eilish is getting into the Halloween spirit in her own way as the pop star joined Danny Elfman for his Nightmare Before Christmas concert. Eilish performed as Sally at the event, and came dressed in patchwork clothing with stitches painted onto her skin.
Eilish's vocals stunned the crowd as she sang with gusto, her voice floating over the orchestra's soundtrack behind her. The 19-year-old star's spellbinding performance brought The Nightmare Before Christmas to life, and showcased her true versatility. In addition to singing Sally's song, Eilish also joined Elfman (who portrayed the movie's main character, Jack Skellington) for a performance of "Simply Meant to Be."
The show was held at Los Angeles' Banc of California Stadium on October 29, and has another show scheduled for October 31 at 6:30 pm PST. Eilish was announced to be portraying Sally earlier this month, with Elfman sharing in the excitement to have her join the show. This year's Nightmare Before Christmas event brings the show back after a three-year hiatus, and includes trick-or-treating stations and costume contests throughout both nights.
While Eilish is carrying on a Halloween tradition, the pop star is also getting ready to release her own line of perfume. Eilish teased the release of her perfume bottles on Instagram earlier this month, and her first product, named "Eilish," will be released in November.
Eilish released her sophomore studio album, Happier Than Ever, earlier this year. While she's been busy running around promoting her new album, taking to the stage as Sally, and launching her own perfume line, the singer is set to make history once again next year as she was recently named to be Glastonbury's youngest solo headliner.