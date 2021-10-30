Chase Rice Keeps His 'Eyes On You' At The iHeartCountry Festival

Chase Rice has been busy at the iHeartCountry Festival presented by Capital One, taking both the Daytime Village and the main stage in Austin, Texas, on October 30.

The country star kicked off his set with "If I Were Rock & Roll," singing about all the things he'd be if things were just a bit different, concluding with the regretful "and if I weren't a fool, girl I'd still be with you."

Rice then slowed it down for a performance of one of his first hits for "Eyes on You," getting the crowd singing along to the longing lyrics of the chorus, "No matter where you go, no matter what we do, if you're there, girl, I've got my eyes on you."

The energy in the arena was palpable when he moved into the Florida Georgia Line major hit "Cruise" before finishing with "Drinkin' Beer. Talkin' God. Amen."