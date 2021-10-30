Chase Rice Keeps His 'Eyes On You' At The iHeartCountry Festival
By Sarah Tate
October 31, 2021
Chase Rice has been busy at the iHeartCountry Festival presented by Capital One, taking both the Daytime Village and the main stage in Austin, Texas, on October 30.
The country star kicked off his set with "If I Were Rock & Roll," singing about all the things he'd be if things were just a bit different, concluding with the regretful "and if I weren't a fool, girl I'd still be with you."
Rice then slowed it down for a performance of one of his first hits for "Eyes on You," getting the crowd singing along to the longing lyrics of the chorus, "No matter where you go, no matter what we do, if you're there, girl, I've got my eyes on you."
The energy in the arena was palpable when he moved into the Florida Georgia Line major hit "Cruise" before finishing with "Drinkin' Beer. Talkin' God. Amen."
My eyes will forever be on YOU & that smile, @chasericemusic! 🙌Watch our #iHeartCountry Festival RIGHT NOW! Stream it LIVE on @livexlive: https://t.co/7LWNXS1XeR pic.twitter.com/efIvER5GPl— iHeartCountry (@iHeartCountry) October 31, 2021
Prior to his set, Rice was caught having some fun backstage, even doing the iconic bull dance from the hit Adam Sandler movie Happy Gilmore.
Hey @AdamSandler, whatcha think of @ChaseRiceMusic’s moves? @CapitalOne #iHeartCountry pic.twitter.com/YgVjmAgKl4— iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) October 31, 2021
Even before he hit the stage at the iHeartCountry Festival, Rice has been busy dreaming up a side hustle outside of his music career. He recently announced plans to open a country bar in Cleveland, Ohio, his father's home state, later this year called Welcome To The Farm.
According to Forward Hospitality, the group partnering with Rice, the bar promises "live music, drinks and bar food, and a glimpse into the lifestyle behind Chase's music."