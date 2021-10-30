Cole Swindell Honors Everyone Who ‘Should Be Here’ At iHeartCountry Fest

Cole Swindell got the crowd singing along with his biggest songs at the iHeartCountry Festival presented by Capital One on Saturday night (October 30) — and marked a sentimental moment with fans.

The country crooner took the stage following “Red Solo Cup” singer Toby Keith, kicking it off with “Single Saturday Night.” Swindell premiered the music video for the upbeat track last summer, whisking himself away to the beach, the desert and other destinations amid the COVID-19 quarantine. He said in a statement at the time:

"I have loved this song since the first listen and wanted to create a video that was just as special. We had to get really creative shooting because we were still in quarantine, and it ended being one of the most fun videos I’ve ever done. Because of having that extra time I was able to be really involved in the creative and editing process and this video is a snapshot of my quarantine of trying to tune out all of the bad news and dreaming of being back out on the road at live shows with my band and fans."

Swindell took a break from his high-energy songs to share a heartfelt moment with fans as their cell phone lights illuminated the crowd. During “You Should Be Here,” Swindell took a moment to recognize loved ones lost. Swindell’s father passed away unexpectedly in 2013, and he shared on social media last month that he lost his mother. He said in a previous interview with PopCulture.com that his mom always kept him humble: “She's the one that, no matter how stressed out I get, if I wanna be here or wanna be there, she is always the first person to remind me, 'Come on, Cole. Think about it. Me and you would have never thought you'd be where you are right now.' I always say that, but I mean it because it takes someone like her to put it all in perspective.”