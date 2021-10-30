Toby Keith Raises His Whiskey To First Responders At iHeartCountry Fest

Toby Keith kicked off the iHeartCountry Festival presented by Capital One on October 30, and delivered a stunning performance that payed homage to first responders and our troops. Joined by a full band fit with a horn section and an American flag display, Keith began his set with his hit song, "Made in America."

Keith took a moment after his first song to thank all the first responders, raising a glass of whiskey and getting the crowd to salute, "Whiskey for my men." The phrase helped him launch into "Beer 4 My Horses," the crowd joining in to sing along and screaming as he lifted up his red solo cup. A twining guitar joined Keith for "Who's Your Daddy," keeping up with his heartfelt country sound.

Introducing his self-described "red-neck songs," Keith included "Ain't As Good As I Once Was" into his set and laughed during his lyric, "now my body says, 'you can't do that anymore.'" Keith carried a cheeky cheer throughout his performance, asking where the bar was before diving into "I Love This Bar." He and his band "got western" for "Should've Been A Cowboy," which saw the crowd dancing and singing along throughout the song.

Keith set down his guitar for his final song of the night, "American Soldier." Once again, he called out his thanks to the military and first responders, the crowd putting up their cell phone flashlights and waving them in the air throughout his performance. The American flag was again displayed on the screen behind him, and he finished off his set thanking the troops for all they do while saluting them.

The country singer teamed up with Marren Morris and Ryan Hurd last June for the single "Old School." The track had been written by Morris and Hurd, with the track aiming to honor an old-school mindset of looking at things. This month, iHeartRadio is also celebrating Toby Keith with "Ock-TOBY Fest," where we collected six of our favorite Toby Keith tracks for your listening pleasure.

Keith released his most recent album, Peso In My Pocket, earlier this month. Featuring 10 tracks in total, the record include's Kieith's singles "Old School," his Fourth of July single "Happy Birthday America," and more. Stream is new album with iHeartRadio here.