Sam Asghari Sweetly Corrects An Error In Britney Spears' Latest Instagram

Spears and Asghari got engaged in mid-September after dating for four years. The pop star had joked that Asghari's proposal had been "way overdue," with her new fiancé agreeing with the statement. Asghari had Spears' ring engraved with the word "Lioness" to represent his longtime nickname the pop icon. The couple hadn't been able to get engaged for several years due to Spears' longstanding conservatorship, which had reportedly prohibited her from being able to get married without the permission of her father, Jamie Spears.

Following a bombshell testimony from Spears last June where she opened up for the first time about how she's felt being trapped in a conservatorship for 13 years, steps to put it to an end have begun taking place. Jamie Spears filed a petition to end the conservatorship in September, and has since been removed as Spears' conservator. Now, Britney Spears, Asghari, and all of Britney's fans are waiting for November 12, when the courts will decide whether or not her conservatorship will be eliminated entirely.

As Spears has been vocal about how her family had hurt her while she was in the conservatorship, Asghari gifted the pop star with a Doberman puppy, Porsha, earlier this month. Asghari posted the dog to his own social media accounts, saying that Porsha is meant to protect Spears "from any m*********** that comes around you with bad intentions."