Walker Hayes Gets 'Fancy Like' At 2021 iHeartCountry Festival

The iHeartCountry Festival presented by Capital One got "fancy like" on Saturday (October 30) with a little help from Walker Hayes. He hopped on stage in Austin, Texas for the big event, joining fellow country artists Little Big Town, Jake Owen, Lee Brice, and more for can't-miss live performances.

Hayes, of course, performed his viral sensation 'Fancy Like' for the exuberant crowd. The fans danced along with Hayes as he sang all about hitting up Applebee's on date night.

Just like the love he sings about in his song, Hayes kept things low maintenance for his performance. He rocked a camo hat, jean shirt, and grey pants—the perfect outfit for running out to Wendy's or performing in front of a screaming crowd.