More Than 1,500 American Airlines Flights Canceled Over The Weekend

American Airlines has canceled more than 1,500 flights since Friday (October 29), claiming the issue was due to staffing problems and high wind gusts at its busiest hub, Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.

The cancelations included 340 flights on Friday; 543 flights on Saturday (October 30), which accounted for 20% of its schedule; and 630 flights early Sunday (October 31) morning, NBC News reports.

Southwest Airlines, which is based in Dallas, also cut 86 flights -- equal to 2% of its operations -- on Saturday and an additional 185 flights -- equal to 5% of its operations -- on Sunday.

Twiter user Howard Jackson (@HoJack124) shared a video from an American Airlines terminal at an airport in Charlotte showing customer service agents working with long passenger lines amid the cancelations.

"@AmericanAir needs to give their customer service agents in Charlotte a raise," Jackson tweeted with the video.