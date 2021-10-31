Taylor Swift opened the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony with a stunning performance of Carole King's "Will You Love Me Tomorrow" that moved the singer to tears, Rolling Stone reports.

Aside from the beautiful performance, Swift also spoke of King's influence on her. “I was raised by two of her biggest fans, who taught me the basic truths of life as they saw it: that you should treat people the way you want to be treated, that you must believe that you can achieve whatever you want to in life, and that Carole King is the greatest songwriter of all time,” she said. “Her songs speak to the true and honest feelings that everyone has felt, is currently feeling, or hopes to feel one day. So it is only right for them to be passed down like precious heirlooms from parents to children, older siblings to younger, lovers to each other."

“These songs come to you from somewhere else – a loved one, a friend, or the radio," she added. "And then, suddenly, they are partly yours.”

Watch Swift cover "Will You Love Me Tomorrow" above.

Jennifer Hudson also paid tribute to King with a powerful rendition of "Natural Woman," which you can watch here.

Foo Fighters were also inducted into the Rock Hall Saturday (October 30), where they performed The Beatles' "Get Back" with Paul McCartney, and Jay-Z was inducted by Dave Chappelle and Barack Obama. Tina Turner, The Go-Gos and Todd Rundgren were also in the Rock Hall Class of 2021.