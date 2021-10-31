Taylor Swift Brought Carole King To Tears During Rock Hall Induction

By Katrina Nattress

October 31, 2021

Taylor Swift opened the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony with a stunning performance of Carole King's "Will You Love Me Tomorrow" that moved the singer to tears, Rolling Stone reports.

Aside from the beautiful performance, Swift also spoke of King's influence on her. “I was raised by two of her biggest fans, who taught me the basic truths of life as they saw it: that you should treat people the way you want to be treated, that you must believe that you can achieve whatever you want to in life, and that Carole King is the greatest songwriter of all time,” she said. “Her songs speak to the true and honest feelings that everyone has felt, is currently feeling, or hopes to feel one day. So it is only right for them to be passed down like precious heirlooms from parents to children, older siblings to younger, lovers to each other."

“These songs come to you from somewhere else – a loved one, a friend, or the radio," she added. "And then, suddenly, they are partly yours.”

Watch Swift cover "Will You Love Me Tomorrow" above.

Jennifer Hudson also paid tribute to King with a powerful rendition of "Natural Woman," which you can watch here.

Foo Fighters were also inducted into the Rock Hall Saturday (October 30), where they performed The Beatles' "Get Back" with Paul McCartney, and Jay-Z was inducted by Dave Chappelle and Barack Obama. Tina Turner, The Go-Gos and Todd Rundgren were also in the Rock Hall Class of 2021.

Taylor SwiftCarole King
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices