Travis Barker's House of Horrors pay-per-view special aired over the weekend, and while it featured performances by a star-studded lineup of Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavigne, Blackbear, Iann Dior and JXDN the highlight was seeing Mark Hoppus perform live for the first time since his cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

When asked about how he felt to hear his bandmate was cancer free, Barker was all smiles. “That’s the best news all year. That’s my brother. Mark doing this and us playing a few songs is just incredible," he said. "I’ve been with him through this whole process and he’s just been so strong and resilient and tough and I just told him, ‘Elbows up and fight. It’s time to fight.’ And he did. It’s awesome.”

Joined by Kevin "Thrasher" Gruft on guitar, Hoppus (dressed as Batman) and Barker (dressed as the Joker) played a trio of blink-182 songs: “What’s My Age Again?,” “The Rock Show,” and the hilariously vulgar “Family Reunion.”

"Happy Halloween, mother f***ers!" Hoppus exclaimed at the end of the set, proving that he's feeling great.

Watch the performance above.

Keep the Halloween spirit going by streaming iHeartRadio's Halloween Radio, and if you want to get spooky, stream tune into iHeartRadio's Ghost Stories Radio to get a cool chill running down your spine.