Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. Trolls Mayfield, Browns After Steelers' Win

Pittsburgh's favorite wrestler-dentist had plenty to say about the Steelers' 15-10 win against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday (October 31).

All Elite Wrestling Women's champion and Steelers fan Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. shared a tweet throwing shade at the Browns and quarterback Baker Mayfield.

"IMAGINE being the only Baker you can count on. #Pressure," she tweeted on Sunday after the Steelers' win.

The Punxsutawney native has been outspoken of her support of her hometown professional sports teams, as well as her undergraduate alma matter, Penn State, quote-tweeting #WeAre with a video of rookie tight end and former Nittany Lions standout Pat Freiermuth's eventual game-winning 2-yard touchdown reception with Pittsburgh facing a 4th and goal with 11:04 remaining, as shared by the Steelers' verified account.