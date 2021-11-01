Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. Trolls Mayfield, Browns After Steelers' Win
By Jason Hall
November 1, 2021
Pittsburgh's favorite wrestler-dentist had plenty to say about the Steelers' 15-10 win against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday (October 31).
All Elite Wrestling Women's champion and Steelers fan Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. shared a tweet throwing shade at the Browns and quarterback Baker Mayfield.
"IMAGINE being the only Baker you can count on. #Pressure," she tweeted on Sunday after the Steelers' win.
The Punxsutawney native has been outspoken of her support of her hometown professional sports teams, as well as her undergraduate alma matter, Penn State, quote-tweeting #WeAre with a video of rookie tight end and former Nittany Lions standout Pat Freiermuth's eventual game-winning 2-yard touchdown reception with Pittsburgh facing a 4th and goal with 11:04 remaining, as shared by the Steelers' verified account.
IMAGINE being the only Baker you can count on. #Pressure 💁🏻♀️#HereWeGo— Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) October 31, 2021
#WeAre https://t.co/lvOYIJ3oSy— Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) October 31, 2021
Earlier this year, Baker headlined the debut episode of All Elite Wrestling's Rampage show at Pittsburgh's Petersen Events Center on August 13 with a successful title defense against Red Velvet, while also addressing the crowd two days prior in a promo on Dynamite to nights prior.
In both appearances, Baker wore Pittsburgh inspired jackets, a primary black and secondary gold and white on Dynamite and a primary white and secondary gold and black during her title defense.
Both jackets featured the letters "DMD" -- referencing the real life dentist's medical degree earned at the University of Pittsburgh -- and the Steel City's skyline on the back, as well as Pittsburgh Steelers, Pittsburgh Pirates and Pittsburgh Penguins logos featured prominently.