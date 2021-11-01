Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. Trolls Mayfield, Browns After Steelers' Win

By Jason Hall

November 1, 2021

Photo: Courtesy of All Elite Wrestling

Pittsburgh's favorite wrestler-dentist had plenty to say about the Steelers' 15-10 win against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday (October 31).

All Elite Wrestling Women's champion and Steelers fan Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. shared a tweet throwing shade at the Browns and quarterback Baker Mayfield.

"IMAGINE being the only Baker you can count on. #Pressure," she tweeted on Sunday after the Steelers' win.

The Punxsutawney native has been outspoken of her support of her hometown professional sports teams, as well as her undergraduate alma matter, Penn State, quote-tweeting #WeAre with a video of rookie tight end and former Nittany Lions standout Pat Freiermuth's eventual game-winning 2-yard touchdown reception with Pittsburgh facing a 4th and goal with 11:04 remaining, as shared by the Steelers' verified account.

Earlier this year, Baker headlined the debut episode of All Elite Wrestling's Rampage show at Pittsburgh's Petersen Events Center on August 13 with a successful title defense against Red Velvet, while also addressing the crowd two days prior in a promo on Dynamite to nights prior.

In both appearances, Baker wore Pittsburgh inspired jackets, a primary black and secondary gold and white on Dynamite and a primary white and secondary gold and black during her title defense.

Both jackets featured the letters "DMD" -- referencing the real life dentist's medical degree earned at the University of Pittsburgh -- and the Steel City's skyline on the back, as well as Pittsburgh Steelers, Pittsburgh Pirates and Pittsburgh Penguins logos featured prominently.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices