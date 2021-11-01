Good Godfather: The Weeknd Is Unrecognizable In His Vito Corleone Costume

By Kiyonna Anthony

November 1, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

The Weeknd is a huge fan of Halloween, so it comes as no surprise that the Canadian singer went all out for his costume this year. The star shocked fans with his spooky rendition of Don Vito Corleone from the classic 1972 film The Godfather, baring a striking resemblance to the movie's character. He took to Instagram to share a snapshot of his doppelganger look, simply writing, "the don is coming…"

The "Can't Feel My Face" singer gave his 34.5 million followers another look at his Corleone costume with a short video clip, mimicking the iconic character's actions -- infamously played by Marlon Brando.

The "Godfather" inspired costume was so spot on, fans had a tough time distinguishing the real Don C from the Weeknd's version of Don C. One fan praised the singer's consistency when it comes to Halloween, writing, "This mans had the best celebrity Halloween costume for 6 years straight now," while another fan joked:

"All I’m saying is the weeknd could play the godfather but al pacino couldn’t write heartless."

The Internet-breaking costume comes just months after the singer teased his upcoming, fifth studio album "The Dawn," revealing that although the project is finished, he's still finishing up and adding some final creative touches to it. He shared:

"Some Dawn updates, album is complete, only thing missing is a couple characters that are key to the narrative. Some people that are near and dear to me, some people that inspired my life as a child, and some that inspire me now. More to come in the following months. But the only thing that matters is this very moment."

The Weeknd is also gearing up for a "bigger and special" Summer 2022 Stadium Tour. Click here to check out more celebrity costumes from Halloween 2021.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices