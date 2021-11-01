Good Godfather: The Weeknd Is Unrecognizable In His Vito Corleone Costume
By Kiyonna Anthony
November 1, 2021
The Weeknd is a huge fan of Halloween, so it comes as no surprise that the Canadian singer went all out for his costume this year. The star shocked fans with his spooky rendition of Don Vito Corleone from the classic 1972 film The Godfather, baring a striking resemblance to the movie's character. He took to Instagram to share a snapshot of his doppelganger look, simply writing, "the don is coming…"
The "Can't Feel My Face" singer gave his 34.5 million followers another look at his Corleone costume with a short video clip, mimicking the iconic character's actions -- infamously played by Marlon Brando.
The "Godfather" inspired costume was so spot on, fans had a tough time distinguishing the real Don C from the Weeknd's version of Don C. One fan praised the singer's consistency when it comes to Halloween, writing, "This mans had the best celebrity Halloween costume for 6 years straight now," while another fan joked:
"All I’m saying is the weeknd could play the godfather but al pacino couldn’t write heartless."
The Internet-breaking costume comes just months after the singer teased his upcoming, fifth studio album "The Dawn," revealing that although the project is finished, he's still finishing up and adding some final creative touches to it. He shared:
"Some Dawn updates, album is complete, only thing missing is a couple characters that are key to the narrative. Some people that are near and dear to me, some people that inspired my life as a child, and some that inspire me now. More to come in the following months. But the only thing that matters is this very moment."
The Weeknd is also gearing up for a "bigger and special" Summer 2022 Stadium Tour. Click here to check out more celebrity costumes from Halloween 2021.