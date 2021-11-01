Good Godfather: The Weeknd Is Unrecognizable In His Vito Corleone Costume

The Internet-breaking costume comes just months after the singer teased his upcoming, fifth studio album "The Dawn," revealing that although the project is finished, he's still finishing up and adding some final creative touches to it. He shared:

"Some Dawn updates, album is complete, only thing missing is a couple characters that are key to the narrative. Some people that are near and dear to me, some people that inspired my life as a child, and some that inspire me now. More to come in the following months. But the only thing that matters is this very moment."

The Weeknd is also gearing up for a "bigger and special" Summer 2022 Stadium Tour. Click here to check out more celebrity costumes from Halloween 2021.