Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Show Off 'True Romance' On Halloween
By Emily Lee
November 1, 2021
They're so cool.
On Sunday (October 31), Kourtney Kardashian and her fiance, Travis Barker, showed off their "true romance" with their couple's Halloween costume. The pair dressed up as characters from the 1993 film True Romance. Kardashian rocked a short blonde wig to embody Alabama Whitman, while Barker dressed up as Clarence Worley.
Kardashian, who posted a series of photos depicting their ensembles, shared a quote from the film as her caption. "Amid the chaos of that day, when all I could hear was the thunder of gunshots, and all I could smell was the violence in the air, I look back and am amazed that my thoughts were so clear and true, that three words went through my mind endlessly, repeating themselves like a broken record: you're so cool, you're so cool, you're so cool," the post reads.
For fans who have been following this relationship for a while, it probably comes as no surprise that Kardashian and Barker decided to dress up as the characters from True Romance for Halloween. Not only did Barker get a "you're so cool" tattoo, referencing the same quote from Kardashian's post, back in March, but he also named his daughter, 15-year-old Alabama Barker, after the True Romance character.
Since getting together with Kardashian, the pair have seemed to really bond over their love of the film. While on vacation in Mexico over the summer, Kardashian shared photos from a romantic movie night she shared with Barker. Their film of choice, unsurprisingly, was True Romance.
While these costumes definitely had people talking, Kardashian and Barker found themselves to be a popular couple's Halloween costume this year. Kardashian shared a number of posts to her Instagram Story depicting fans dressing up as her and Barker.