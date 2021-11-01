For fans who have been following this relationship for a while, it probably comes as no surprise that Kardashian and Barker decided to dress up as the characters from True Romance for Halloween. Not only did Barker get a "you're so cool" tattoo, referencing the same quote from Kardashian's post, back in March, but he also named his daughter, 15-year-old Alabama Barker, after the True Romance character.

Since getting together with Kardashian, the pair have seemed to really bond over their love of the film. While on vacation in Mexico over the summer, Kardashian shared photos from a romantic movie night she shared with Barker. Their film of choice, unsurprisingly, was True Romance.

While these costumes definitely had people talking, Kardashian and Barker found themselves to be a popular couple's Halloween costume this year. Kardashian shared a number of posts to her Instagram Story depicting fans dressing up as her and Barker.